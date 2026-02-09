Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Property, Elite UK Reit, Creative Technology

DBS posted a net profit of S$2.26 billion for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, down 10% from S$2.52 billion in the year-ago period. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 9):

DBS : The bank posted a net profit of S$2.26 billion for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, down 10 per cent from S$2.52 billion in the year-ago period. Excluding the S$100 million set aside for corporate social responsibility commitments, net profit would have been S$2.36 billion. The bank said on Monday that stronger fee income and treasury customer sales were more than offset by rate headwinds, higher tax expenses and the absence of non-recurring gains recorded a year ago. Its shares closed 0.6 per cent or S$0.36 lower at S$59.30 on Friday.

Frasers Property : The developer logged S$1.4 billion in pre-sold residential revenue across Singapore, Australia, Thailand and China for its first quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, it said on Friday. China accounted for S$500 million of the pre-sold revenue, up from S$400 million as at Sep 30. The improvement follows Frasers Property’s launch of the first phase of unit sales at the Fang Song Community high-end residential project in Shanghai. The counter ended Friday S$0.02 or 1.8 per cent lower at S$1.08, before the news.