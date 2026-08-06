Stocks to watch: DBS, Keppel, CapitaLand Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, CAReit, CSE Global, Coliwoo

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 6):

DBS: The local bank’s net profit for the three months ended Jun 30, 2026, stood at S$3.08 billion, up 9 per cent from the S$2.82 billion in the year-ago period. It rose as higher non-interest income – including a surge in wealth fees – more than offset a declining rate environment. Ahead of the results, shares of DBS closed 1.3 per cent or S$0.95 lower at S$73.55 on Wednesday.

Keppel : The asset manager and operator on Wednesday said that it has successfully hit S$2.1 billion in year-to-date monetisations, with the figure within Keppel’s target of S$2 billion to S$3 billion for 2026. The milestone was officially achieved following a conditional agreement to offload its 40 per cent equity interest in a waterfront and mixed-use development in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It will yield an aggregate cash consideration of about US$270 million. Shares of Keppel fell 0.4 per cent to close S$0.05 lower at S$11.21 on Wednesday, before the news. CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Clar) : The Reit on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.07482 for the first half ended June, up 0.1 per cent from S$0.07477 in the previous corresponding period. Distributable income rose 8.6 per cent to S$359.4 million, from S$331.1 million in the year-ago period. Units of Clar rose 0.8 per cent to close S$0.02 higher at S$2.57 on Wednesday, before the results.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) , Coliwoo : The trust on Thursday said it will acquire Coliwoo Midtown in Singapore at an agreed property value of S$134 million. It will allow co-living operator Coliwoo to realise the value of the asset while retaining full operational control, with lease payments to be funded from operating cashflows, said Coliwoo. The transaction is set to close in Q4 this year, where the trust will enter into a 10-year triple-net master lease with Coliwoo Midtown. Stapled securities of Clas ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.865, while Coliwoo shares closed 1 per cent or S$0.005 on Wednesday.

Centurion Accommodation Reit (CAReit) : The Reit on Wednesday reported a DPU of S$0.03499 for the half-year ended Jun 30, outperforming its initial public offering forecast by 9.6 per cent. Net property income stood at S$78.4 million, up 4.3 per cent from its forecast of S$75.2 million. Units of CAReit rose 0.9 per cent to close S$0.01 higher at S$1.16 on Wednesday, before the news. CSE Global : The systems integrator on Wednesday said it had secured S$199.1 million in new orders for the second quarter ended Jun 30. Alongside its contract wins, the company said its strategic review, which began in March and could lead to a full sale of the company, was ongoing. Shares of CSE Global finished 1.6 per cent or S$0.02 down at S$1.26, before the news.

Manulife US Reit (MUST) : Net property income for the half year fell 23.4 per cent on the year to US$23.1 million, from US$30.2 million, the manager reported on Thursday. The Reit’s DPU remained suspended for H1, unchanged from its ongoing suspension of distributions under its master restructuring agreement (MRA). The manager reported that net proceeds of US$82.4 million from its divestment of the Figueroa office tower in downtown Los Angeles have lifted its asset sales proceeds above the minimum sale target, marking further progress towards exiting the MRA by end 2026. Units of MUST closed at US$0.05, US$0.001 or 0.2 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Acrophyte Hospitality Trust: The managers of the trust on Thursday said it recorded a distributable income of US$1.8 million for its first half ended Jun 30, down 35.8 per cent year on year from US$2.8 million. It will also suspend distribution to its stapled security unitholders from H1 2026 till H2 2028, due to the “significant capital requirements of the stapled group and its limited funding capacity”, a statement noted. The distributions may recommence earlier if circumstances permit, however. The counter ended 2.1 per cent or US$0.005 lower at US$0.23 prior to the results release.