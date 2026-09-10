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Stocks to watch: DBS, Sembcorp, Kore US Reit

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Chloe Lim
Deon Loke

Chloe Lim &

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 08:27 AM
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    • Sembcorp has axed a deal to acquire full ownership of Philippine solar farm developer Puente Al Sol.
    • Sembcorp has axed a deal to acquire full ownership of Philippine solar farm developer Puente Al Sol. PHOTO: SEMBCORP

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Sep 10):

    DBS : The local bank on Wednesday said it “categorically rejects” a S$1.298 billion claim for damages in a lawsuit filed by several entities linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. DBS has consulted various legal advisers on this matter and also assessed that no provisions are required at this stage. DBS shares ended Wednesday at S$77.50, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.60, before its bourse filing.

    Kore US Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : The manager of the Reit announced on Wednesday that it has secured a new S$120 million loan facility. Upon drawdown, the facility is expected to address about 65 per cent of the Reit’s loans due in 2027. Units of Kore US Reit ended at US$0.174, US$0.001 or 0.6 per cent higher on Wednesday. Sembcorp : The energy player announced on Wednesday that it has axed a deal to acquire full ownership of Philippine solar farm developer Puente Al Sol, “in light of prevailing market conditions and evolving strategic priorities”. Sembcorp had inked the deal to purchase Puente Al Sol from CleanCurrent Renewable Energy in January 2025, for a sum of S$105 million. Shares of Sembcorp ended Wednesday at S$6.19, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.02, before the announcement.

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