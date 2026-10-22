Stocks to watch: FCT, Olam, OUE Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 22):

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): The trust posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.06214 for the second half ended September, up 2.6 per cent from S$0.06059 in the previous corresponding period. This raised total DPU for FY2026 to S$0.1235 – a new high. Revenue for H2 was up 8.7 per cent at S$223 million, and net property income rose 11.5 per cent to S$160.9 million. The increases were driven by contributions from Northpoint City South Wing, as well as higher passing rents across most malls. Units of FCT ended Wednesday 1 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$2.06.

Olam Group : The group said on Wednesday that neither it nor Olam Agri owns or operates oil palm plantations or concessions in Indonesia. As a result, neither has direct operational exposure to recent forest and peatland fires. It added that Olam Agri ceased to be its subsidiary in April. The group was responding to queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation and said it was unaware of any formal regulatory inquiries or notices relating to Indonesian forest fires contributing to haze. Shares of Olam rose S$0.01 or 1.1 per cent to S$0.91 before the announcement.