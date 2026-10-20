Stocks to watch: First Resources, Keppel Reit

First Resources said it was confident an objective review would establish that it does not engage in land clearing by fire. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Oct 20):

First Resources : The palm oil company is “confident” that an objective review will establish that it does not engage in land clearing by fire, and has welcomed a thorough, evidence-based examination of the facts surrounding the haze situation. On Tuesday, the group said that it maintains a zero-burning policy, which is strictly enforced across its operations. Shares of First Resources closed 3.4 per cent or S$0.13 higher at S$3.93 on Monday.

Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : The manager announced on Tuesday that is buying a 51 per cent stake in Keppel South Central from its sponsor Keppel for a purchase consideration of S$610.9 million, strengthening its footprint in Singapore’s prime office market. The acquisition offers a pro forma distribution per unit accretion of 2.01 per cent and an “attractive” initial property yield of 4.3 per cent. Units of Keppel Reit closed flat at S$0.825 on Monday.