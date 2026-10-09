Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, StarHub, NTT DC Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Oct 9):

Frasers Property : The CEO of Frasers Hospitality Eu Chin Fen will be stepping down, effective Jan 1, 2027. This follows the privatisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust and its portfolio optimisation. Frasers Hospitality’s leadership structure “will be strategically segmented, aligning with group resources, and reporting into senior group leadership”. Its chief operating officer Chew Hang Song will report to the group CEO. The counter closed at S$0.955 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 1 per cent.

StarHub : The telco said it will acquire MyRepublic’s mobile business by Apr 30, 2027. The value of the transaction is not fixed, but is dependent on the total 4G and 5G MyRepublic mobile subscribers, average revenue per user of active 4G and 5G subscribers, as well as subscriber lifetime. StarHub will also pay additional cash amounts when specific subscriber migration milestones are met. Shares of StarHub ended at S$1.10 on Thursday, S$0.02 or 1.8 per cent lower.

NTT DC Reit : The real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager is proposing changes to its management fee structure, that it expects will better align with the interests of the unitholders of the Reit. It is looking to link its performance fee directly to year-on-year growth in the distribution per unit. Units of NTT DC Reit ended 0.5 per cent or US$0.005 lower at US$0.935 on Thursday.