Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Suntec Reit, Intraco

Great Eastern : The insurer has appointed Andrew Khoo chairman with effect from Apr 15. Dr Khoo, a director of parent OCBC,has been on GE’s board since Sep 8, 2025. The 62-year-old succeeds GE’s current chairman Soon Tit Koon. Its shares closed Monday 1.1 per cent or S$0.18 lower at S$15.73, before the news.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : Property tycoon Gordon Tang’s Acrophyte Asset Management on Monday received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to acquire ESR Trust Management (Suntec), the manager of Suntec Reit. Acrophyte, a vehicle controlled by Tang, had signed a S$190 million deal to acquire 100 per cent of the trust from ESR Asset Management. ESR was updated by Acrophyte about the regulator’s approval. The deal is targeted for completion on March 17. Units of Suntec Reit ended 2.2 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$1.33.