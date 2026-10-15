The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: HPL, Aims Apac Reit, Zico, Advanced Systems Automation, ComfortDelGro

Summarise
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 08:42 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • HPL says it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in three of its buildings.
    • HPL says it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in three of its buildings. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 15):

    Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) : The hospitality management group said on Wednesday that it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Forum The Shopping Mall, HPL House and voco Orchard Singapore. Potential redevelopment plans of the properties were also raised. HPL added that there is no certainty any transaction or corporate action will materialise. Shares of HPL closed S$0.34 or 7.4 per cent higher at S$4.96 prior to the news.

    Aims Apac Reit : Its second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) rose 5.4 per cent year on year to S$0.02571. First half DPU was up 4 per cent at S$0.04908 as revenue rose 8.5 per to S$101.6 million and net property income grew 11.1 per cent to S$75.9 million. The counter fell 1.4 per cent to close S$0.02 lower at S$1.39 on Wednesday.

    Stocks to watchSingapore StocksSingapore stock market

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Just under two-thirds of affected homes are expected to be in London, according to estimates by estate agent Hamptons, and the government has said that it will use a home’s size and nearby sale prices nearby to judge the value of a property. 

    Britain’s mansion tax shows the difficulty of targeting wealth

    NUHS’ Ng Kian Swan says the projects that actually worked came from clinicians, nurses and infection-control teams sitting down with his team, not one department going it alone.

    Three hats, one goal: How Ng Kian Swan runs sustainability at NUHS

    Passenger cars have always been split into mass-market and premium COE categories, but commercial vehicles and motorcycles have not seen similar moves.

    COE review: The gap between luxury and mass-market cars isn’t the only one worth bridging 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More