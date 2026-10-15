Stocks to watch: HPL, Aims Apac Reit, Zico, Advanced Systems Automation, ComfortDelGro

HPL says it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in three of its buildings. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 15):

Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) : The hospitality management group said on Wednesday that it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Forum The Shopping Mall, HPL House and voco Orchard Singapore. Potential redevelopment plans of the properties were also raised. HPL added that there is no certainty any transaction or corporate action will materialise. Shares of HPL closed S$0.34 or 7.4 per cent higher at S$4.96 prior to the news.

Aims Apac Reit : Its second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) rose 5.4 per cent year on year to S$0.02571. First half DPU was up 4 per cent at S$0.04908 as revenue rose 8.5 per to S$101.6 million and net property income grew 11.1 per cent to S$75.9 million. The counter fell 1.4 per cent to close S$0.02 lower at S$1.39 on Wednesday.