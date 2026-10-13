Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Frasers Property, Advanced Systems Automation, Southern Alliance Mining

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Oct 13):

Jardine Matheson : The company upgraded its 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday, announcing that underlying earnings are expected to be between US$5.50 and US$5.65 per share. The company previously announced underlying earnings guidance at US$5.33 per share. Separately Jardine Matheson has also signed and completed an agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Gammon Construction from Balfour Beatty, making the company the sole owner. The consideration for the acquisition is about US$330 million and the company will acquire the business inclusive of future dividends and cash on balance sheet. Shares of the counter closed down 1.6 per cent or US$0.90 at US$55.83 on Monday.

Frasers Property : The company on Tuesday appointed Jai Mirpuri as the new chief executive officer for Frasers Property Industrial effective Jan 11, 2027. He will head the group’s industrial and logistics operations in Australia and Europe, which includes overseeing the manager Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust (FLCT). Mirpuri will be based in Singapore and report directly to Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group CEO of Frasers Property. Shares of Frasers Property ended flat at S$0.945 before the news.

Advanced Systems Automation : The group said on Monday that there will be a delay in its first quarter financial results release, previously stated for Thursday. This comes on the back of the departure of its group financial manager. It aims to release its Q1 earnings by Oct 31. The counter ended flat at S$0.003 before the news.

Southern Alliance Mining : The Sultan of Johor has acquired about 2.3 per cent of the mining group’s issued shares from its managing director and controlling shareholder, Dato’ Sri Pek Kok Sam, through an off-market married deal. The transaction was completed on Monday, with an aggregate consideration of around S$6.1 million. This involved 14,326,500 ordinary shares, acquired at S$0.425 apiece, representing a premium of about 11.8 per cent to the closing market price of S$0.38 per share on Monday, down 5 per cent or S$0.02.