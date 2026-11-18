[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Nov 18):

Jardine Matheson: The Hong Kong-based conglomerate expects to post a 2026 dividend of at least US$2.50 per share, amid “strong performance” for the third quarter ended Sep 30. This comes after Jardine Matheson raised its full-year profit guidance in October to between US$5.50 and US$5.65 per share on an underlying basis, from the previous guidance of US$5.33 per share. For Q3, its Indonesian unit Astra International’s underlying net profit rose 11 per cent. Shares of Jardine Matheson closed 1 per cent or US$0.62 lower at US$59.15 on Tuesday, before the news.

Riverstone : The glove maker posted a 34.7 per cent rise in net profit to RM70.1 million (US$17.1 million) for the third quarter ended September. Riverstone’s Q3 revenue rose 27.3 per cent to RM315.1 million, marking the group’s highest quarterly revenue in over three years. It also announced that CEO Wong Teek Son will step down on Dec 1, to be succeeded by Chong Chu Mee. Riverstone shares closed 2.1 per cent or S$0.015 higher at S$0.745 on Tuesday, before the results.

Deluge : The fire detection and protection company has secured S$18.5 million in new contracts across Singapore and Malaysia, bringing its cumulative contract wins since January 2026 to more than S$147.7 million. The latest awards span infrastructure, marine and offshore, residential and industrial projects, including a Penang data centre project. Shares of Deluge closed 0.8 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.605 on Tuesday.