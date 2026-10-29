Stocks to watch: Keppel, CICT, MLT, Golden-Agri, Wilmar, CDLHT, FEHT, UltraGreen.ai

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 29):

Keppel : The asset manager and operator on Thursday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2026. Excluding its non-core portfolio for divestment and discontinued operations, net profit for “New Keppel” – the term the company uses to refer to its continuing core business – increased by close to 15 per cent year on year for the quarter. The increase in New Keppel’s profit was underpinned by stronger performance in its connectivity segment and steady earnings from its infrastructure segment, said the company. Shares of Keppel ended 0.3 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$10.13 before the results.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) : Its net property income rose 13.8 per cent to S$334.9 million and revenue grew 15 per cent to S$464.5 million for the third quarter ended September. The manager attributed the increase to contributions from Paragon, which it acquired for S$3.9 billion in July this year; Gallileo, its commercial property in Germany, following asset enhancement works; and its increased stake in CapitaSpring. The counter ended Wednesday 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$2.26, before the business update.