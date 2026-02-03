Stocks to watch: Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Parkway Life Reit, Kore, PropNex, SGX, Keppel

The bourse operator and the Monetary Authority of Singapore are working on paving the way for forward-looking disclosures by listed companies. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 3):

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) : The manager on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0197 for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, 1 per cent up from its DPU of S$0.0195 in the previous corresponding period. Its distributable income for the period rose 18.8 per cent year on year to S$130.1 million, from S$109.5 million previously. Units of KIT closed Monday 1 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.525, before the news.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (PLife Reit) : The manager on Monday posted a 3.5 per cent rise in DPU to S$0.0764 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025. The healthcare Reit posted a 7.1 per cent rise in H2 gross revenue to S$78 million. This was amid contributions from a nursing home it acquired in Japan in August 2024, and 11 others it bought in France in December that year. PLife Reit ended Monday at S$4.07, down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent.