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Stocks to watch: Keppel, Seatrium, OUE Reit, Wilmar and more

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Isabelle Chong

Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 08:39 AM
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    • Keppel’s Rigco and Seatrium will collaborate to complete four offshore rigs under a contract worth over S$500 million.
    • Keppel’s Rigco and Seatrium will collaborate to complete four offshore rigs under a contract worth over S$500 million. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 26):

    Keppel , Seatrium : Keppel’s wholly owned subsidiary Rigco and Seatrium will collaborate to complete four offshore rigs under a contract worth over S$500 million. The drillship and jackup rig are expected to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, respectively, while construction plans for the remaining two rigs are still being assessed. Shares of Seatrium closed S$0.03 or 1.7 per cent higher at S$1.81 on Friday, while shares of Keppel closed S$0.05 or 0.5 per cent lower at S$10.

    OUE Reit : The real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager announced on Friday it is acquiring an additional 50 per cent stake in Sydney’s Salesforce Tower for A$864 million (US$606.4 million), raising its ownership to 69.9 per cent. The deal is expected to be 3.2 per cent accretive to distribution per unit on a pro forma basis. Units of the Reit rose 4.5 per cent or S$0.015 to close at S$0.345 before the deal was announced.

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