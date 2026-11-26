[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Nov 26):

Kimly : The coffee shop operator reported a 30.8 per cent fall in net profit to S$12.8 million for its second half ended Sep 30, from S$18.5 million a year earlier. Revenue came in 1 per cent lower at S$161.1 million, from S$162.8 million previously. Kimly proposed a final dividend of S$0.01 a share for H2, bringing the total FY2026 dividend to S$0.02 a share. Shares of Kimly ended flat at S$0.365 on Wednesday, before the news.

AP Oil : The CEO of the petroleum products company, Ho Chee Hon, was sentenced to six months jail and a fine of S$25,000 for drink-driving on Wednesday. Accordingly, he will be away on a leave of absence for a period of six months from Dec 1. The company said that the charges are personal in nature and unrelated to its business or operations. Its board added that Ho remains suitable to continue in his role as CEO. Shares of AP Oil ended flat at S$0.126 on Wednesday, before the update.

Heptamax : The industrial solutions company, which is proposing to buy a data centre company for S$500 million in a reverse takeover, has been queried by the Singapore Exchange Regulation over the deal. Among other things, the regulator asked how the valuation for the target company Racks Central was arrived at. It also asked Heptamax to give details of the beneficial owners of the vendor. The company replied that the price was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis, taking into account Racks Central’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for FY2025, among other things. Heptamax ended flat at S$0.131 on Wednesday.