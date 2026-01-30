Stocks to watch: MPACT, Keppel DC Reit, NetLink NBN, CapitaLand Ascott, GuocoLand, Starhill Global, CDLHT, SGX

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jan 30):

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT): The trust posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0205 for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up from the DPU of S$0.02 posted for the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell 1.9 per cent to S$219.4 million, from S$223.7 million previously. Units of MPACT closed flat at S$1.47 on Thursday.

Keppel DC Reit : The manager of the data centre-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) on Friday announced a DPU of S$0.05248 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up from S$0.04902 for the corresponding period a year earlier. Distributable income increased 53.4 per cent year on year to S$140.9 million, from S$91.9 million. Full-year DPU rose to a record of S$0.10381, up 9.8 per cent from S$0.09451 a year earlier. Units of Keppel DC Reit closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$2.24 on Thursday.