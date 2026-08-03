Stocks to watch: Nio, OUE, HPL, Indofood Agri Resources, Kin Global, Concord New Energy

First project of the three power purchase deals secured between Concord New Energy and Tesla is expected to commence power supply in H1 2027. PHOTO: CONCORD NEW ENERGY

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Aug 3):

Nio : The electric vehicle giant on Sunday said it delivered 35,934 vehicles in July, representing a year-on-year rise of 71 per cent. The deliveries comprised 20,008 vehicles from the Nio brand, 10,155 vehicles from the Onvo brand and 5,771 vehicles from the Firefly brand. This brings the total number of vehicle deliveries in the year to date to 227,057, up 68 per cent rise from the same year-ago period. Shares of Nio ended Friday 2.9 per cent or US$0.14 up to close at US$4.94 before the news.

OUE : The company on Friday said in a bourse filing that it is expected to record a net loss for the first half ended Jun 30. This is because one of its equity-accounted investees, Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation, has run up losses. It is 29.07 per cent owned by OUE and has business in China, and was affected by the prevailing slowdown of the property market and the current economic environment there. The group is expected to announce its H1 results by Aug 14. The counter ended Friday flat at S$1, prior to the news.