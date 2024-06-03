Stocks to watch: Nio, Sembcorp, Paragon Reit, Oiltek

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jun 3):

Nio : NIO 0 %: The Chinese electric carmaker delivered a record high monthly delivery of 20,544 cars in May 2024, which represents a 233.8 per cent year-on-year increase. By the end of May, Nio’s cumulative deliveries since inception reached 515,811 cars. Shares of the mainboard-listed company climbed 8.1 per cent or US$0.40 to US$5.32 last Friday, before the announcement.

Sembcorp Industries : U96 0 %: Sembcorp Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has added three industrial parks in Vietnam to its expanding portfolio of low-carbon industrial parks. Sembcorp’s effective shares in the three new projects range from 24.6 to 49.3 per cent. Shares of the mainboard-listed company were down 0.8 per cent or S$0.04 to S$5.09 on Friday, before the announcement.