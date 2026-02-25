The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Sembcorp, Genting Singapore, Ho Bee Land, SBS Transit

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Deon Loke
Chloe Lim

Deon Loke &

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 08:39 AM
    • OCBC reports a 3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in non-interest income.
    • OCBC reports a 3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in non-interest income. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 25):

    OCBC : OCBC on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in non-interest income. Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2025, stood at S$1.75 billion, versus S$1.69 billion a year earlier. The lender declared a final dividend of S$0.42 per share, up from S$0.41 per share in the year-ago period. Shares of OCBC closed 1.2 per cent or S$0.26 lower at S$21.43 on Tuesday.

    Sembcorp Industries : Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent decrease in net profit to S$448 million for the second half ended Dec 31, compared with S$473 million in the same period the previous year. Revenue for H2 fell 11 per cent to S$2.9 billion from S$3.2 billion a year earlier. Its shares fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.05 to close at S$6.30 on Tuesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Stocks to watchSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More