Stocks to watch: OCBC, Sembcorp, Genting Singapore, Ho Bee Land, SBS Transit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 25):

OCBC : OCBC on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in non-interest income. Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2025, stood at S$1.75 billion, versus S$1.69 billion a year earlier. The lender declared a final dividend of S$0.42 per share, up from S$0.41 per share in the year-ago period. Shares of OCBC closed 1.2 per cent or S$0.26 lower at S$21.43 on Tuesday.

Sembcorp Industries : Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent decrease in net profit to S$448 million for the second half ended Dec 31, compared with S$473 million in the same period the previous year. Revenue for H2 fell 11 per cent to S$2.9 billion from S$3.2 billion a year earlier. Its shares fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.05 to close at S$6.30 on Tuesday.