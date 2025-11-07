Stocks to watch: OCBC, Singtel, CLI, Genting Singapore, Yangzijiang Financial, FLCT, Far East Orchard

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Nov 7):

OCBC : The lender reported a flat third-quarter net profit of S$1.98 billion on Friday, beating a S$1.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. Net interest income for the quarter was meanwhile down 9 per cent at S$2.23 billion. Its non-performing loans ratio was 0.9 per cent, unchanged from the same period a year earlier. Shares of OCBC rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.13 to close at S$17.19 on Thursday.

Singtel : Pastel, a unit of the telecommunications company, on Thursday offered to sell shares in Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel in a deal worth as much as US$1.2 billion. The transaction will occur on local bourses on Friday, with the settlement expected on Nov 10. The telco and KKR & Co are also reportedly in advanced talks to fully own ST Telemedia Global Data Centres for over US$3.9 billion. Shares of Singtel rose 5.4 per cent or S$0.23 to close at S$4.50 on Thursday.