Stocks to watch: Seatrium, iFast, Raffles Medical, Aims Apac Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jul 27):

Seatrium : The offshore and marine group on Friday said it expects to record “a material year-on-year improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, on the back of divestment gains and progressive margin improvements. Its profit for H2 2025 was at S$179.3 million, up 48.3 per cent year on year. The company releases its H1 FY2026 results on Jul 31. The counter ended S$0.03 or 1.4 per cent higher at S$2.13 on Friday, prior to the profit guidance.

iFast : The digital bank and wealth management platform on Friday posted its second quarter net profit of S$29.8 million, reflecting a 35 per cent increase from S$22.1 million in the same year-ago period. Revenue for the period was up 37.8 per cent on the year at S$142.4 million, from S$103.3 million. Earnings per share stood at S$0.098 for Q2, up from S$0.0731 in the same period a year prior. iFast shares ended 3.1 per cent or S$0.30 down at S$9.28 on Friday, before the results were released.