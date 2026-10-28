Stocks to watch: Seatrium, MIT, Keppel Reit, Clint, UI Boustead Reit, Digital Core Reit, ST Engineering

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Oct 28):

Seatrium : The offshore and marine player announced on Tuesday a collaboration with global energy company Karpowership to develop floating power and infrastructure solutions in Singapore. The parties said they aim to “create an integrated platform combining infrastructure development, financing, engineering, construction and operations”. Seatrium shares ended Tuesday flat at S$1.82 before the announcement.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) : The trust on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0297 for its second quarter ended Sep 30, some 6.6 per cent lower than the S$0.0318 in the previous corresponding quarter. Gross revenue for the period was down 1.9 per cent at S$167 million; while net property income (NPI) dropped 3.5 per cent to S$119.8 million from S$124 million. The trust’s manager attributed the fall to lower contribution from its North American portfolio and absence of income from the portfolio divestment of three industrial properties in Singapore. Its units ended Tuesday flat at S$1.79 before the announcement of its results.

Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : Keppel Reit’s distributable income from operations for the nine months ended Sep 30, rose 24.4 per cent to S$179.9 million from the year-ago period. It was driven by stronger portfolio performance and contributions from acquisitions. NPI grew 12.7 per cent year on year to S$181.8 million over the same period. The Reit manager said that following its recent divestments, S$15 million in capital will be distributed to unitholders, starting from the the second half of FY2027. Units of Keppel Reit ended 1.2 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$0.805 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) : The trust on Wednesday posted a 2 per cent year-on-year rise in net property income to four billion rupees (S$53.8 million) for its third quarter ended Sep 30. Total property income remained flat at 5.1 billion rupees, but fell 10 per cent in Singapore dollar terms to S$68.8 million amid depreciation of the Indian rupee. Portfolio occupancy stood at 91 per cent, while gearing was 38.2 per cent as at end-September. Units of Clint were up S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent on Tuesday to close at S$0.875.

UI Boustead Reit : In its first financial result since its listing, the Reit reported on Tuesday a DPU of S$0.0371, some 0.8 per cent more than its prospectus forecast of S$0.0368. However, the Reit’s NPI missed its forecast by 1.8 per cent at S$54.5 million compared with a projected S$55.5 million. The first distribution will be paid to unitholders on Dec 7, 2026. Its units ended Tuesday flat at S$0.78 before the announcement.

Digital Core Reit : Distributable income of the Reit fell 1.1 per cent to US$34.8 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, from US$35.2 million in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 1.6 per cent year on year to US$134.5 million from US$132.4 million, the manager said on Tuesday. NPI stood at US$64.8 million, down 4.3 per cent from a year ago, due to the lack of contribution from the Reit’s Linton Hall facility. Units of Digital Core Reit ended Tuesday flat at US$0.44, before the announcement.

ST Engineering : The company reported on Tuesday that it secured S$5.6 billion worth of new contracts, in what it described as a “strong” third quarter of the year. Nearly half, or some S$2.4 billion worth, was secured by its urban solutions and satcom segment. Another S$1.8 billion was won by its defence and public security business segment, and the remaining S$1.4 billion by its commercial aerospace unit. Shares of ST Engineering ended Tuesday down 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 at S$10.16, before the announcement.