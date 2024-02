Sembcorp's net profit is up 15 per cent year on year to S$412 million for the second half of the year ended Dec 31, 2023.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 20):

Sembcorp Industries: The energy company has posted a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to S$412 million for the second half of the year ended Dec 31, 2023. It was driven mainly by higher...