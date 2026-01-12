Stocks to watch: SGX, Nam Lee

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has proposed various legislative and regulatory changes to facilitate the establishment of the SGX-Nasdaq dual-listing bridge. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jan 12):

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday proposed various legislative and regulatory changes to facilitate the establishment of the SGX-Nasdaq dual-listing bridge. MAS is seeking feedback on using a single prospectus for a dual listing as well as proposing an amendment that will enable earlier engagement of retail investors after an initial public offering is lodged. SGX shares closed S$0.20 or 1.2 per cent higher at S$17.51 on Friday, before the news.

Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries : Shareholders of Nam Lee voted on Friday to remove chairman Joanna Yong as a director of the company, following a requisition by two substantial shareholders. Yong ceased to be the chairman and executive director with immediate effect. Shares of Nam Lee ended at S$0.66, S$0.02 or 3.1 per cent higher on Friday, before the news.