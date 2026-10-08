The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: SIA, CapitaLand Investment

Summarise
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Oct 8, 2026 · 08:17 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Singapore Airlines and Air India will offer standalone code-share flights and “enhanced” frequent-flyer benefits.
    • Singapore Airlines and Air India will offer standalone code-share flights and “enhanced” frequent-flyer benefits. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 8):

    SIA : Singapore Airlines and Air India will offer standalone code-share flights and “enhanced” frequent-flyer benefits, giving passengers “greater flexibility” in trip planning with 126 weekly flights, the two carriers announced on Wednesday. The expanded offerings cover flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Shares of SIA ended at S$6.68 on Wednesday, S$0.02 or 0.3 per cent lower.

    CapitaLand Investment : CapitaLand Investment and IOI Properties Group are now in exclusive due diligence for the acquisition of One Raffles Place, with a 50-50 joint bid submitted to owners OUE Reit and UOB, IOI Properties Group CEO Lee Yeow Seng told The Business Times on Wednesday. The offer was made about three months ago. Shares of CapitaLand Investment ended 1.6 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$2.49 on Wednesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Stocks to watchSingapore stock market

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Banking stocks were all lower on Thursday morning, leading the STI’s decline.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB rout lops billions off STI as inflation, rate concerns spook investors

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    RHB highlights OCBC for its “all-round balance-sheet strength and earnings momentum”.

    OCBC sheds S$8 billion in value as shares close nearly 6% down; analysts cautious on banks

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More