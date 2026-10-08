Stocks to watch: SIA, CapitaLand Investment

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Oct 8):

SIA : Singapore Airlines and Air India will offer standalone code-share flights and “enhanced” frequent-flyer benefits, giving passengers “greater flexibility” in trip planning with 126 weekly flights, the two carriers announced on Wednesday. The expanded offerings cover flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Shares of SIA ended at S$6.68 on Wednesday, S$0.02 or 0.3 per cent lower.

CapitaLand Investment : CapitaLand Investment and IOI Properties Group are now in exclusive due diligence for the acquisition of One Raffles Place, with a 50-50 joint bid submitted to owners OUE Reit and UOB, IOI Properties Group CEO Lee Yeow Seng told The Business Times on Wednesday. The offer was made about three months ago. Shares of CapitaLand Investment ended 1.6 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$2.49 on Wednesday.