Stocks to watch: SIA, CDL, Sats, AEM, StarHub, NTT DC Reit, SBS Transit, Centurion

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Nov 12):

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier posted net profit of S$209.7 million for its second quarter ended Sep 30, up from S$52.4 million in the previous corresponding period. This was due to stronger operating profit and a lower share of losses from associate Air India. Revenue rose 14.3 per cent to a record S$5.6 billion, while operating profit rose 16.3 per cent to S$463.7 million from a year earlier. For the first half of FY2026, SIA’s net profit fell 43.9 per cent to S$133.9 million year on year. The board declared an interim ordinary dividend of S$0.02 a share and an interim special dividend of S$0.05 a share, bringing the total payout to S$0.07 a share. Shares of SIA closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$7.17 on Wednesday, before the news.

City Developments Limited (CDL) : The property group said it expects to post a “significantly weaker” financial performance for its second half ending Dec 31. Certain capital-recycling deals that the group had earlier expected to materialise in the rest of FY2026 are now expected to be completed in FY2027, it said in a business update on Wednesday. The group is also currently undertaking valuations of its property portfolio, which it noted “may give rise to impairment losses”. Shares of CDL closed 1.2 per cent or S$0.09 lower at S$7.12 on Wednesday, before the update.