Stocks to watch: SIA, EGP Energy, Q&M Dental

The national carrier says its passenger traffic for August was up 1.5% year on year at 13.8 million revenue passenger-kilometre on “healthy demand”. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Sep 16):

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier on Tuesday said its passenger traffic for August was up 1.5 per cent year on year at 13.8 million revenue passenger-kilometre on “healthy demand”. Its passenger capacity rose 3.5 per cent to 16 million available seat kilometres, and the number of passengers carried was up 3.6 per cent at 3.7 million across the same time frame. Growth in both passenger traffic and capacity was mainly in East Asia, Europe and the South-west Pacific. The counter closed 0.3 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$6.61 prior to the update.

EGP Energy : An indirect wholly owned subsidiary of EGP Energy has entered into a joint venture agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia-listed UUE for an initial paid-up capital of RM1 million (US$245,314). This is EGP Energy’s first overseas market entry since its listing on Jul 29. The joint venture company will be incorporated in Malaysia; EGP Infrastructure Investments will hold a 60 per cent equity stake in it, and Kum Fatt Engineering will hold the remaining 40 per cent. Shares of EGP Energy closed 2.7 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$0.715 on Tuesday before the news.