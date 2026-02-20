Stocks to watch: SIAEC, Sri Trang Gloves, United Hampshire US Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 20):

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) : The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul provider on Thursday reported a net profit of S$41.9 million for the third quarter, up 9.7 per cent from the year-ago period. Revenue was up 8.7 per cent at S$353.1 million and earnings per share increased to S$0.0374. Shares of SIAEC rose 2.6 per cent to close S$0.09 higher at S$3.57 before the announcement.

Sri Trang Gloves : The mainboard-listed glove maker on Thursday posted a net loss of 503.8 million baht (S$20.5 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2025. Sales revenue fell 22.2 per cent year on year to 5.2 billion baht. The decline was primarily driven by lower sales volume following production suspension during a flooding incident in the Hat Yai area in late 2025, said the company. Shares of Sri Trang Gloves rose 4.6 per cent to close S$0.015 higher at S$0.34 before the results were announced.