Stocks to watch: Singtel, F&N, SBS Transit, Clar, Prime US Reit, Stoneweg Europe, BHG Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Nov 12):

Singtel : On Wednesday, Singtel posted a 176.4 per cent increase in net profit to S$3.4 billion for the first half-year ended September, from S$1.2 billion in the year-ago period. This was boosted by a net exceptional gain of S$2.05 billion mainly from the sale of a partial stake in Airtel in May and the merger of Singtel associate Intouch Holdings with Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development. Shares of Singtel closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$4.62 on Tuesday.

Fraser and Neave (F&N) : The beverage and publishing company on Wednesday announced a 6.4 per cent fall in net profit to S$141.3 million for the financial year ended Sep 30, from S$150.9 million in the prior year. However, the group’s revenue grew 7.4 per cent to S$2.3 billion, from S$2.2 billion in FY2024. Shares of F&N ended flat at S$1.50 on Tuesday.

SBS Transit : The bus and train operator’s third-quarter net profit fell 20.6 per cent on the year to S$14.5 million from S$18.2 million, due to lower interest income. For the quarter, its revenue fell 2.4 per cent to S$386.5 million. Shares of SBS closed flat at S$3.25 on Tuesday.

CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : It is proposing to divest a logistics property in Australia for S$90 million. Net proceeds are expected to be S$83.4 million and may be used for financing committed investments, paying down debt, extending loans to subsidiaries, funding general corporate and working capital needs, or making distributions to unitholders. The manager of CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) said that the proposed sale is not expected to have material impact on its net asset value and distribution per unit for FY2025. Units of Clar closed at S$2.84 on Tuesday, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.02, before the announcement.

Prime US Reit : The manager on Tuesday posted a distributable income of US$6.3 million for Q3, down 25.9 per cent from US$8.5 million in the year-ago period. This comes as the Reit raises its distributable income payout ratio to at least 50 per cent from the second half of 2025 onwards, from 10 per cent previously. Units of Prime US Reit ended Tuesday flat at US$0.20, before the news.

Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust (Sert) : The stapled group has sold its entire Slovakia investment in logistics and light industrial properties for 70 million euros (S$105.4 million), the managers said on Tuesday. The move comes as it lowers its Central Europe exposure to focus on Western Europe markets “with deeper liquidity and stronger tenant demand”, said Simon Garing, chief executive officer of the managers. Units of Sert ended Tuesday at 1.55 euros, down 0.01 euro or 0.6 per cent.

BHG Retail Reit : The company recorded a committed occupancy rate of 94.2 per cent for its Q3 ended September. It also plans to explore acquisition opportunities for “quality, income-producing properties” from its sponsor’s pipeline and third-party vendors, it announced on Tuesday. Shares of BHG Retail Reit ended flat at S$0.44 on Tuesday.

Valuetronics : The electronics manufacturing services provider on Wednesday posted an H1 FY2026 net profit of HK$93 million (S$15.6 million). This was up 2.7 per cent from HK$90.5 million in the previous corresponding period. This translated to earnings per share (EPS) of HK$0.229, up from an EPS of HK$0.221 in H1 FY2025. Revenue for the recent half-year period stood at HK$836.6 million, down 3 per cent from HK$862.1 million in H1 FY2025. Shares of Valuetronics fell 1.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.83 on Tuesday.