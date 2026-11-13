Stocks to watch: Singtel, ST Engg, Genting, First Resources, Golden Agri, CDG, Bumitama, Food Empire

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Nov 13):

Singtel : The telecommunications giant on Friday posted a 55 per cent decline in net profit to S$1.54 billion for the first half-year ended September, from S$3.4 billion in the year-ago period. This was mainly due to the absence of S$2.21 billion in net exceptional gains recorded a year earlier from the partial sale of its stake in Airtel and the Intouch-Gulf Energy merger. Excluding exceptional items, underlying net profit rose 10 per cent to S$1.49 billion, from S$1.35 billion a year earlier. The company declared a 10 per cent higher interim dividend of S$0.09 per share. Singtel closed S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent higher at S$4.15 on Thursday.

ST Engineering : The technology and engineering group posted a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to S$3.4 billion for the third quarter ended September, from S$3.1 billion a year earlier, it said on Friday. It also declared a third-quarter interim dividend of S$0.05 per share, up from S$0.04 a year earlier. Together with its first- and second-quarter dividends of S$0.04 and S$0.05 per share, respectively, this brings the total dividend for the first nine months to S$0.14 per share. ST Engineering closed S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent higher at S$9.76 on Thursday.

Genting Singapore : The integrated resort operator posted a 42.2 per cent fall in net profit to S$54.7 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$94.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter fell 12.9 per cent to S$566.1 million, from S$649.8 million a year earlier. Gaming revenue at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), the group’s Singapore integrated resort, dropped 21.7 per cent to S$315 million in Q3, from S$402.3 million in the year-ago period. Genting Singapore said that renewal works at RWS will constrain operating capacity through 2027. Genting Singapore closed Thursday at S$0.61, down S$0.005 or 0.8 per cent.

First Resources : The palm oil producer posted a 40.1 per cent rise in its underlying net profit to US$122.7 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, from US$87.5 million a year ago. The increase was boosted by higher sales of palm oil products and fruit bunches harvested from oil palm plants, it said. Sales was up 24.9 per cent to US$578.6 million for the quarter, compared with US$463.3 million a year ago. The group said it expects demand for palm oil to remain supported by Indonesia’s biodiesel programme. Shares of First Resources closed flat at S$2.79 on Thursday.

Golden Agri-Resources : The palm oil company posted a net profit of US$162 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, a 32 per cent increase from US$123 million in the previous quarter. The rise in net profit was due primarily to higher plantation output and investment income received in Q3 2026, the company said. Revenue for Q3 was up 3 per cent at US$3.5 billion on a quarterly basis, supported by an appreciation in crude palm oil prices. Its shares ended Thursday 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.27.

ComfortDelGro (CDG) : The taxi operator posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to S$141.1 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, from S$176.4 million in the previous corresponding period. It said its taxi and private-hire business was hit by competition and cautious consumer spending. Revenue for the nine months rose 4.9 per cent to S$3.94 billion from S$3.75 billion the year before, supported by contracted public transport operations. The company is bidding for more public transport contracts, with opportunities available from 2026 to 2028 estimated at more than S$17 billion. CDG closed flat at S$1.29 on Thursday.

Bumitama : The palm oil producer reported a 2 per cent increase in its net profit to 614 billion rupiah (US$34 million) for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2026, compared with 603 billion rupiah from the corresponding period a year ago. For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2026, net profit rose 31 per cent to 2.4 trillion rupiah from a year ago. The company said its performance was supported by improvements in productivity in its plantations and mills, particularly during the earlier part of the quarter. Shares of Bumitama closed flat at S$1.39 on Thursday.

Food Empire : The company posted an 11.7 per cent rise in revenue to a record US$476.5 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, from US$426.7 million in the previous corresponding period. This was driven mainly by its core Russia and Central Asia segments. For its third quarter ended Sep 30, revenue rose 5.8 per cent to US$161.4 million, from US$152.6 million a year earlier. This was driven by growth across its core segments and partly offset by a 5.2 per cent decline in Europe. Food Empire closed flat at S$1.79 on Thursday.