Stocks to watch: Singtel, StarHub, FEHT, Thomson Medical, Starhill Global Reit, Prime US Reit, Soilbuild

StarHub posted net profit of S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a 50.9% decline from S$78.4 million in the year-ago period. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 12):

Singtel : Its third-quarter net profit rose 43.5 per cent to S$1.9 billion from S$1.3 billion in the year-ago period, said the group in a business update on Thursday. Operating revenue rose 0.9 per cent to S$3.7 billion from S$3.6 billion. The counter closed on Wednesday 3.3 per cent or S$0.16 at S$4.98.

StarHub : It posted a net profit of S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a 50.9 per cent decline from S$78.4 million in the year-ago period. This translated to an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.019, down 55.3 per cent from S$0.043 in H2 2024. Shares of StarHub closed on Wednesday 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.20.