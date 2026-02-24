Stocks to watch: UOB, OCBC, Keppel, Great Eastern, CAReit, iFast, ValueMax, MoneyMax

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 24):

UOB : The bank’s net profit for the fourth quarter fell 7 per cent on the back of margin pressures from lower benchmark rates, it said on Tuesday. Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2025, came in at S$1.41 billion, compared with S$1.52 billion a year earlier. The bank declared a dividend of S$0.71 per share for the half-year, bringing the full-year dividend to S$1.56 per share. Net interest income fell 4 per cent to S$2.35 billion. Shares of UOB closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.20 higher at S$38.80 on Monday.

OCBC : Environmental group Market Forces has lodged a complaint with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) against the bank for potentially failing to comply with sustainability reporting requirements, specifically pertaining to the lack of disclosures around the bank’s exposure towards captive coal plants. In response to queries from The Business Times, OCBC chief sustainability officer Mike Ng said the bank remains committed to transparent sustainability and environmental disclosures that are aligned with SGX’s rules and international frameworks. Shares of OCBC fell 0.1 per cent or S$0.30 to close at S$21.69 on Monday.