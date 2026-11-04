Stocks to watch: UOB, SGX, CLI, SIA Engineering, CSE, MUST, iX Biopharma

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Nov 4):

UOB : The lender on Wednesday reported a 182.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$1.25 billion for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2026. The sharp rise was against a low base, following a 72 per cent plunge in the year-ago period, when UOB set aside S$1.36 billion in allowances for credit and other losses amid macroeconomic uncertainties and sector-specific headwinds. The latest earnings fell short of the S$1.38 billion consensus forecast from six analysts polled by Bloomberg. Shares of UOB closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.20 down at S$40.46 ahead of the news.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The bourse is set to accelerate its initial public offering process, with regulators streamlining listings on its mainboard and new Global Listing Board through a single review touchpoint and a six-to-eight-week timeline. From Jan 4, 2027, SGX Regulation will take on prospectus review functions for listing applications on both boards. The changes follow recommendations by the Equity Market Review Group to simplify listing procedures and encourage more local listings. Shares of SGX ended 0.4 per cent or S$0.08 down at S$20.24 ahead of the news.