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Stocks to watch: Venture Corp, NetLink NBN Trust, Geo Energy, Food Innovators

Summarise

Isabelle Chong

Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 08:40 AM
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    • Venture Corp’s Q3 net profit rises 21.9% to S$67.8 million, as revenue increases 26% to S$790.4 million.
    • Venture Corp’s Q3 net profit rises 21.9% to S$67.8 million, as revenue increases 26% to S$790.4 million. PHOTO: VENTURE CORP

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Nov 10):

    Venture Corporation : The technology solutions provider reported on Friday a 21.9 per cent rise in net profit for its third quarter to S$67.8 million, amid higher revenue contributions from its key technology businesses. Revenue for the period rose 26 per cent year on year to S$790.4 million. The gains were boosted by a ramp up in production, as well as market share gains in its test and measurement instrumentation, networking and communications, and semiconductor-related equipment businesses. Shares of Venture Corp ended 3 per cent or S$0.44 lower at S$14.29 on Friday.

    NetLink NBN Trust : The fibre network operator has appointed former ST Engineering and Singtel executive Low Ka Hoe to succeed Tong Yew Heng as CEO. On Friday, the trustee-manager of NetLink said that Low will be CEO-designate with effect from Nov 10. He will succeed Tong on Apr 1, 2027. On that date, Low will also be appointed to the board of directors of the manager as an executive director. Units of NetLink closed flat at S$0.94 on Friday.

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