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Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Great Eastern, Keppel, Nio, Lendlease Global Reit

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Isabelle Chong

Published Mon, Nov 2, 2026 · 08:27 AM
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    • Wilmar is among the Singapore-registered companies that the National Environment Agency is seeking information from on potential links to the haze.
    • Wilmar is among the Singapore-registered companies that the National Environment Agency is seeking information from on potential links to the haze. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Nov 2):

    Wilmar : The palm and oil company sold fertilisers and diesel products for heavy equipment to six companies in Indonesia that have been issued notices under Singapore’s haze law, the agribusiness disclosed in a bourse filing on Saturday. The revenue for such sales amounted to 371,289.9 million rupiah (US$22.5 million) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, it said, responding to queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation. Wilmar shares ended Friday at S$3.01, down by S$0.10 or 3.2 per cent.

    Great Eastern : The insurer on Monday posted a net profit of S$102.9 million for its third quarter ended September, 72 per cent down from S$372 million in the year-ago period. Despite the weaker earnings, the insurer said that the group’s core insurance business remained resilient and continued to grow. Shares of Great Eastern closed at S$19.11 on Friday, down 1.2 per cent, or S$0.23.

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