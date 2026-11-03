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Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Sats, Parkway Life Reit, Yangzijiang Maritime

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Navene Elangovan

Navene Elangovan

Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 08:32 AM
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    • Wilmar has submitted its first tranche of documents to NEA in response to the agency’s notice seeking information on its links to the haze.
    • Wilmar has submitted its first tranche of documents to NEA in response to the agency’s notice seeking information on its links to the haze. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Nov 3):

    Wilmar : The agribusiness company said on Monday that Control Risks Group and Dentons Rodyk & Davidson had been appointed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to assess Wilmar’s role in Indonesian forest fires and the transboundary haze. It added in a separate filing that it has submitted its first tranche of documents to NEA in response to the agency’s notice seeking information on its links to the haze. Shares of Wilmar ended S$0.06 or 2 per cent lower at S$2.95 before the announcement.

    Sats : The airport ground services provider said on Monday that it had identified work pass-related irregularities involving workers employed by some of its contractor companies during a routine internal audit. It has taken immediate action against these companies. It has also enhanced internal verification process controls to ensure that contractor workers are deployed in accordance with the parameters of their respective work passes. The company’s statement comes after the Manpower Ministry said that it was investigating contractors and subcontractors employed by Sats for work pass offences. Shares of Sats ended flat at S$3.66 before the statement.

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