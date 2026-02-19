Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang Maritime, SIA, CSE Global

Yangzijiang Maritime says it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders’ approval on the proposed adoption of a share buyback mandate. PHOTO: YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 19):

Yangzijiang Maritime : The maritime financial solutions provider announced on Wednesday that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Mar 6 to seek shareholders’ approval on the proposed adoption of a share buyback mandate. Under this, the mainboard-listed company will purchase up to 10 per cent of its total issued shares, if approved by shareholders. Shares of Yangzijiang Maritime ended flat at S$0.56 on Monday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : SIA on Monday posted a 0.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in January for the two carriers it operates. This came in at 13.8 billion revenue passenger-km for the month. Shares of SIA ended at S$7, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 on Monday, before the announcement.