SIA Group’s passenger traffic up 0.7% in January

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) on Monday (Feb 16) posted a 0.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in January 2026 for the two carriers it operates.

Passenger traffic, which measures the demand for an airline’s service, is determined by multiplying the number of passengers carried by the distance travelled. This came in at 13.8 billion revenue passenger-km for the month.

Passenger load factor (PLF), which is passenger traffic expressed as a percentage of passenger capacity, came in at 86.6 per cent, down 1.2 percentage points from the corresponding year-ago period.

This comes as the PLF of SIA fell 1.1 percentage points year on year to 86.1 per cent in January. A decrease in the load factors for the Europe and South West Pacific routes, down 3.8 and 2.4 percentage points on the year, respectively, contributed to the drag.

Low-cost airline Scoot’s PLF fell 2.1 percentage points on the year to 88.2 per cent in January. The load factors of Scoot’s East Asia and Rest of the World routes fell by 2.6 and 1.6 percentage points, respectively.

The two SIA carriers carried 3.7 million passengers in January, 4.1 per cent higher year on year.

Cargo loads were flat year on year, while capacity fell 2 per cent due to scheduled freighter aircraft maintenance and fleet redeployment. As a result, the cargo load factor increased 1 percentage point to 52.1 per cent.

The group noted that Scoot launched passenger services to Chiang Rai, Thailand and Palembang, Indonesia, during the month.