[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Nov 19):

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding : The shipbuilder’s subsidiary has entered into an investment agreement with China’s Taicang Port Economic and Technological Development Zone. The agreement is in relation to a project to develop a clean energy vessel intelligent manufacturing base in Taicang city, located in Jaingsu province. The group expects capital expenditure for the project to be about 3.38 billion yuan (US$507 million). Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding ended 1.6 per cent or S$0.07 higher at S$4.39 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Seatrium : The offshore, marine and energy specialist reported that its net order book stood at S$12.2 billion as at end-September, comprising 35 projects with deliveries extending through 2033. It had secured S$1.7 billion in new orders so far this year. Seatrium expects its underlying net profit for FY2026 to be materially higher than in FY2025. The counter ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.71, before the news.

Frencken : The technology manufacturer announced on Wednesday (Nov 18) a 31.3 per cent year-on-year increase in earnings to S$13 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30. Revenue grew 12.8 per cent to S$238.5 million, from S$211.5 million a year earlier. The increase was mainly driven by Frencken’s mechatronics division’s revenue, which rose 13.4 per cent to S$214.3 million. The counter ended S$0.01, or 0.6 per cent, up at S$1.71 before the news.