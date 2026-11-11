The Business Times
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Stocks to watch: YZJ Shipbuilding, JMSEA, KIT, UMS, CDLHT, Boustead Singapore

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Jeanne Mah

Jeanne Mah

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 08:35 AM
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    • YZJ Shipbuilding said demand remains firm, driven by fleet renewal, the shift to dual-fuel vessels and route disruptions that continue to absorb capacity.
    • YZJ Shipbuilding said demand remains firm, driven by fleet renewal, the shift to dual-fuel vessels and route disruptions that continue to absorb capacity. PHOTO: YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Nov 11):

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding : The Chinese shipbuilding company reported on Tuesday that has secured almost US$7 billion order wins in the year to date, taking its outstanding order book to US$26.3 billion. It said new-build demand remains firm, driven by fleet renewal, the shift to dual-fuel vessels and trade route disruptions that continue to absorb shipping capacity. Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding closed 5.5 per cent or S$0.24 higher at S$4.59 on Tuesday.

    Jardine Matheson Southeast Asia (JMSEA) : The Hong Kong-based conglomerate reported a mixed performance across its businesses for the first nine months of 2026. Astra, its Indonesian subsidiary, reported a 1 per cent decline in net profit, excluding non-recurring charges, while its Vietnam-based associates Truong Hai Group and REE posted higher earnings. Tunas Ridean, another Indonesian associate, also recorded higher car sales and profits. It was the group’s first performance update since divesting Cycle & Carriage. Shares of JMSEA closed 1.6 per cent or S$0.37 higher at S$24.08 before the update.

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