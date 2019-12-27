You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 11:13 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

DISTRESSED Libra Group said on Thursday its supplier Yick Hoe Steel Industries had filed a winding up petition dated Nov 12 in the High Court of Malaya against Libra's subsidiary, Libra Engineering & Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

The winding up petition will be heard on Feb 10, 2020 at 9am.

The Catalist-listed company added that it is taking legal advice on its next steps and "considering its options with regard to the winding up petition".

The Singapore High Court had granted Libra a six-month debt moratorium on Oct 14. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before the moratorium was granted, one of Libra's creditors, United Overseas Bank (UOB), had in September sent letters of demand claiming that certain default events had happened with banking facilities granted to Libra Engineering Pte Ltd.

SEE ALSO

MAS reviving its electronic know-your-customer project

According to earlier bourse filings by Libra, UOB asked for more than S$1.3 million to be paid - which represents the sums guaranteed, as well as outstanding amounts, under the entire credit line.

In November, UOB appointed receivers for Libra's mortgaged property in Loyang Drive.

Libra suspended trading in August when it could no longer continue as a going concern due to the various claims filed against two subsidiaries of the company.

Companies & Markets

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

Ocean Sky: Buying Melbourne office block will not change risk profile

SGX RegCo seeks to revise listing rules for more power, enforcement

What should investors do in 2020?

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong: sources

[SINGAPORE] China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping...

Dec 27, 2019 10:18 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose slightly on Friday in light year-end holiday trade, tracking Wall Street's gains...

Dec 27, 2019 10:15 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Thursday said that VT Systems Participações Ltda, a...

UPDATED 23 min ago
Dec 27, 2019 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

UNITED Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of...

Dec 27, 2019 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms in November grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly