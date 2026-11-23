Republic’s talent and receptiveness to innovation make it a good location for firms’ regional expansion

Software platform Klaviyo opened its Apac headquarters in Singapore to be closer to its customers. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] For customer relationship management software platform Klaviyo, artificial intelligence supercharges the business’ potential.

“There’s the data that we have on customer interactions, what can we do with that data, AI all of a sudden lets us do way more,” Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Klaviyo, told The Business Times.

The US-based company’s platform lets companies reach out to customers via different communication channels, from e-mail to text to WhatsApp and phone calls.

With AI, brands can glean insights into individual customers, such as preferences for contact to be via text or call, and even what actions have led to customer service recovery.

“We found that AI is like a perfect sidekick for the marketer who can all of a sudden do way more than they ever could before,” said Hallen.

Currently, Klaviyo has more than 150 employees in Asia-Pacific, of which about 25 are based in Singapore.

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These efforts have paid off for Klayivo, which reported a 25 per cent increase in third-quarter 2026 revenue to US$387.2 million from US$310.8 million in Q3 2025. The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also reported a net income of US$704,000, recovering from a loss of US$426,000.

But AI will not replace humans entirely; instead, it can support marketing staff or interact with customers in some situations, said Hallen. For example, this could be handling a return on a product or recommendation, where the process can be handled by AI.

While AI can help grow the business, being closer to customers is another advantage.

To better grasp the opportunities in the region, Klaviyo opened its Apac headquarters in Singapore in August 2026. Previously, the company concentrated on growing its presence in Australia, but soon realised that Singapore would be geographically closer to the customers they were seeing growth from.

In Apac, Klaviyo wants to help brands exercise more control over their relationships with customers. This is because with e-commerce, marketplaces such as Shopee and Lazada are the ones building a closer relationship with customers.

So, the question is how to control more of that relationship with the marketplace “or build that direct one-to-one relationship with the consumer”, said Hallen.

In Apac, the issue facing brands is about cross-border customer relationships and how to manage them. Each market has different regulations around data management and consent, as well as different languages to navigate.

Coming to Singapore also allows for the company to tap the talent base here, said Hallen.

“We want people to work with our customers who understand marketing, who understand AI, who are really able to think cross-border and across the region entirely; Singapore is a great fit,” he added.

AI for lawyers

Another company finding success in Singapore is Legora, a legal AI platform that helps lawyers and legal departments with tasks such as research, drafting and review.

The entry into Apac “has been meteoric” said CEO Max Junestrand who co-founded Legora in Stockholm. The company opened its Singapore office in May 2026.

“The team in Singapore will be almost 20 by the end of the year and, across Apac, we are over 100,” said Junestrand.

By being early adopters of AI, law firms and in-house legal departments have helped Legora, he noted. Apac is a competitive market for the legal sector, and that has led to a higher adoption rate for AI.

Users in the region have gone beyond just using AI as an assistant in their legal work and using it from research to drafting and reviewing documents, something that Junestrand said offers exciting opportunities.

“I think the reception of our team... here on the ground as well has been extremely positive, and it sends us the signals to continue investing even more, and that there’s a lot of expansion opportunity,” he added.

Other than serving lawyers, Legora is also working with educational institutions such as the National University of Singapore in developing programmes to train lawyers-to-be in using AI for legal work.

“So that they can learn when to use AI, when to think critically,” said Junestrand.

Legora is not the only AI platform for the legal sector operating in Singapore, as US-headquartered Harvey has also made efforts here. Harvey appointed Stewart Garrett as head of Apac in October 2026. He is based in Singapore.

For Junestrand, the competition does not matter much to Legora, with his focus on building up the team, product and serving customers.