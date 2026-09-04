Addvalue secures US$5 million in new orders across space, radio units

The group’s order book now stands at about US$20.2 million

Addvalue expects its newly clinched orders to have a “material positive impact” on the financial year ending Mar 31, 2027. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Addvalue Technologies has secured new orders of US$5 million under its space connectivity and advanced digital radio (ADR)-related businesses, which are expected to raise the group’s FY2027 growth.

Together with the new orders, Addvalue’s order book now stands at about US$20.2 million, it said on Friday (Sep 4). The group added that it expects these orders to be “substantially fulfilled” in the next 12 months and have a “material positive impact” on the financial year ending Mar 31, 2027.

The new orders for the space connectivity-related business, valued at about US$2.8 million, were secured from one existing customer from the US and two from the Asia-Pacific.

They ordered multiple inter-satellite data relay system terminals, which will support upcoming Earth observation and in-orbit service missions.

The new orders for the ADR-related business totalled US$2.2 million for “strategic design services and... the supply of proprietary, highly compact software defined radio modules to customers in the defence technology sector”.

Addvalue CEO Tan Khai Pang said the group’s clinching of such orders “further reinforces our ADR-related business as a key contributor to the company’s growth”.

The group said it was currently unable to disclose further details about the new orders and the customers involved due to non-disclosure obligations.

Shares of Addvalue rose 2.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.198 on Friday, after the new orders were announced.