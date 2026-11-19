Staff who joined the firm when it started five years ago could be sitting on life-changing wealth

Anthropic expanded its workforce rapidly alongside the AI boom, growing to about 5,300 employees as of Sep 30 from roughly 940 at the end of 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Anthropic’s initial public offering is poised to create thousands of paper millionaires among current and former employees, in what could rank among the largest employee wealth windfalls in Silicon Valley history.

The offering is expected to unleash a wave of new wealth across the AI sector, rewarding everyone from early researchers and engineers to administrative staff who received stock grants as the Claude maker raced from startup to one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The IPO filing shows the amount of wealth embedded in employee stock awards, but not how that wealth is distributed among workers. As a result, outside estimates vary widely.

Hill, a San Francisco marketplace for private-company shares, estimates 598 non-founder employees will hold at least US$100 million in equity after the initial public offering, which is slated to open on the Nasdaq on Thursday at US$83 a share, above its initial target range that would value the company at up to US$1.4 trillion, according to a person familiar with the information.

Private-markets research firm Sacra estimates that roughly 2,800 current and former Anthropic employees could hold at least US$1 million of pretax vested equity at a US$1.35 trillion valuation, the middle of the price range.

The firms say their estimates are model-based and use public information. Reuters could not independently verify the estimates, which reflect factors including vesting periods, exercises, tender transactions, option awards, restricted stock units, award timing, headcount and employee retention rates. The filing does not disclose sums due individuals.

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But the wealth potentially shared by employees is vast. Anthropic option holders were sitting on US$119 billion of paper gains as of Sep 30, at a weighted average exercise price of US$2.91 per share, the company disclosed. About US$73 billion of that amount had vested through service and could be exercised immediately.

Anthropic did not respond to a comment request on the estimates.

“The idea of equity appreciating to an amount that is life-changing is something that people strive for,” Hill CEO Andrew Benson said. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Equity at entry level

Workers who joined the firm when it started five years ago — even in administrative positions and entry-level jobs — could be sitting on life-changing wealth, reflecting their holdings of stock options that carry exercise prices of less than US$1.

Options granted through 2023 and still outstanding at the end of that year carried an average exercise price of 52 cents, the filing shows.

At SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 and went public in June in a record-busting IPO, many of the employees who became millionaires had worked there for more than a decade.

“Early employees who started in a very junior role should have actually a better financial outcome than somebody who joined in a very senior role right before the IPO,” Benson said, referring to Anthropic.

Non-founder Anthropic employees can sell up to 10 per cent of their holdings on the first trading day, and up to another 35 per cent after fiscal 2026 earnings.

Early hires reap rewards

Founded in 2021, the Claude maker expanded its workforce rapidly alongside the AI boom, growing to about 5,300 employees as of Sep 30 from roughly 940 at the end of 2024. As it hired aggressively, the company used stock-based compensation as a key recruiting tool.

A May 2024 job posting for an administrative business partner role shows how the benefits of Anthropic’s stock awards extended beyond AI researchers and engineers.

The position, which involved scheduling and managing calendars for company leaders, coordinating conference logistics and handling expense claims and reimbursements, paid an annual salary of US$140,000 to US$190,000.

The posting added that equity would be “a major component of the total compensation” beyond the salary, indicating that administrative and support staff were also eligible for stock awards alongside cash pay.

That year, Anthropic said it granted employees options at an average exercise price of US$1.30 per share.

“And as we know from several anecdotes after the SpaceX IPO, this is often enough to help people down the organization chart do quite well in IPO,” said Marcelo Ballve, head of research at Sacra.

Anthropic granted CFO Krishna Rao 14 million stock options in 2024, also with a US$1.30 exercise price, according to the filing. At the IPO price range, those options would carry roughly US$1 billion in gross intrinsic value, before exercise costs and taxes.

Ballve said that equity awards for administrative, support and entry-level roles are not uncommon at venture capital-backed companies. Historically, though, many companies phased out equity grants at hiring for these roles as they scaled up and salaries became more competitive, moving to performance- and tenure-based grants instead.

After Anthropic goes public, the company will likely reserve upfront equity grants solely for recruiting top talent, he said. REUTERS