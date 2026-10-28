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Anthropic said to pick JPMorgan to lead IPO’s US retail offering

Citigroup is set to coordinate the international retail offering

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Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 09:14 AM
    • Anthropic’s IPO includes offerings in Australia, Canada, Japan, certain European Economic Area countries, Switzerland and the UK, according to the IPO filing.
    • Anthropic’s IPO includes offerings in Australia, Canada, Japan, certain European Economic Area countries, Switzerland and the UK, according to the IPO filing. PHOTO: REUTERS

    ANTHROPIC has tapped JPMorgan Chase to lead US sales of shares to individual investors in its potentially record-setting initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.

    The company behind Claude has weighed a retail offering of about 15 to 20 per cent of the shares available in the IPO overall, some of the people said. JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon is expected to take part in the Wall Street bank’s campaign, one of them added.

    JPMorgan is reprising its role leading the effort to gather retail orders for SpaceX’s US$86.2 billion IPO, which saw more than US$100 billion of demand from individual investors, Bloomberg News has reported. 

    Citigroup is set to coordinate the international retail offering, some of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. Anthropic’s IPO includes offerings in Australia, Canada, Japan, certain European Economic Area countries, Switzerland and the UK, according to the IPO filing.

    JPMorgan is coordinating outreach on Anthropic’s IPO to high-net-worth investors and private banking clients as well as broker platforms, the people said.

    Deliberations are ongoing and details including the share of the offering earmarked for retail could change, the people said. Representatives for Anthropic, JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment.

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    Anthropic filed publicly on Monday (Oct 27) for an IPO that would see it and some of its investors sell shares, marking the first listing by a company focused primarily on developing the most advanced AI models. Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

    Investors are telling bankers on the deal that their estimate of a fair valuation has shifted to around US$1.4 trillion to US$1.5 trillion, though a valuation of closer to US$1.75 trillion is potentially achievable, Bloomberg News has reported.

    The amount of money needed to fund the development of AI and its associated infrastructure has spurred companies to raise tens of billions of dollars at a time. 

    Meta Platforms on Monday kicked off a plan to raise as much as US$98 billion in equity, which would be one of the largest financing exercises of its kind in history. It follows Google parent Alphabet’s US$85 billion equity fundraising plan earlier in 2026.

    Anthropic and rival OpenAI are seeking to raise record amounts while facing mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents. BLOOMBERG

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