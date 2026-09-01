Anthropic seals US$35 billion cloud-computing deal with Nvidia-backed Lambda: Bloomberg

Deal is latest AI computing agreement tied to Nvidia

With the latest deal, Anthropic has emerged as one of the most significant customers for data centre power. PHOTO: REUTERS

ANTHROPIC agreed to a US$35 billion computing deal with Lambda, a cloud provider backed by Nvidia, part of an effort to quickly expand its AI capacity, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Infrastructure company Hut 8 is developing the Texas data centre involved in the project, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the agreement, saying that Nvidia would hold the lease on the data centre, which is in Nueces County, Texas.

The deal is just the latest AI computing agreement tied to Nvidia, the world’s most valuable business and the leading provider of AI chips. The company has been using its financial resources to expand access to computing infrastructure, which, in turn, should increase demand for its technology.

Anthropic, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most significant customers for data centre power. The Claude chatbot maker on Aug 26 agreed to spend US$45 billion to rent capacity from Nscale in West Virginia. In recent months, it has also signed cloud deals for US$50 billion with neocloud Fluidstack and US$45 billion with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

A representative for Anthropic declined to comment. Nvidia, Lambda and Hut 8 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lambda is in talks to raise as much as US$3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Aug 25. The company has discussed a valuation of as much as US$12 billion or more, according to people familiar with the talks.

Lambda raised more than US$1.5 billion in a November 2025 funding round. The company also reached an agreement with Microsoft in 2025 to deploy AI infrastructure that would be powered by tens of thousands of Nvidia processors. BLOOMBERG