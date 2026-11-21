Stocks were roiled by a selloff that spread from Asia to the US on Friday

Shares in Anthropic plunged almost to the IPO price, before paring the loss to close at US$88.30 each on Friday. PHOTO: NYTIMES

ANTHROPIC PBC shares erased a portion of their first-day jump on Friday (Nov 20), testing investors’ faith after the AI lab delivered the biggest initial public offering in history.

Shares in the company behind the Claude chatbot plunged almost to the IPO price, before paring the loss to close at US$88.30 each, down 9.1 per cent from the end of their debut on Thursday. The trading gives Anthropic a market value of about US$1.6 trillion, ranking it among the 15 biggest publicly traded companies in the world.

The drop came at the same time as the so-called over-allotment option, also known as a greenshoe, was exercised, allowing the underwriting banks to sell additional shares.

The over-allotment lifted the total raised by Anthropic and the co-founders selling shares in the offering to US$119.5 billion, with US$93.5 billion in the IPO and US$26 billion from the concurrent private placement.

“There’s a buyers’ strike for Anthropic as well as the wider AI and tech trade,” according to Emmanuel Valavanis of Forte Securities.

“There are many clients who appear to have been left without allocations and, having been left out of the party, aren’t prepared to pick up the pieces from the hangover. With no skin in the game, and no index considerations for risk of relative performance, investors can sit on the sidelines and wait for longer term price discovery rather than risk getting caught out,” Valavanis said.

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Stocks were roiled by a selloff that spread from Asia to the US, with the Nasdaq 100 Index falling 5.6 per cent and the S&P 500 Index sinking 3.7 per cent.

Anthropic’s IPO made history not only because of its size, but also because the company is the first frontier AI model maker to go public. The trading represents a test of whether investors have appetite for companies pioneering the technology itself, rather than the tools to develop it such as chips and data centres. It also sets up a debut for rival OpenAI, which isn’t planning to go public before 2027.

The IPO delivered outsize returns to its backers and pushing up the combined wealth of its seven founders to US$166 billion. The fundraise eclipsed the record set in June by SpaceX’s IPO, which ultimately totaled US$86.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and 20 other banks earned a record US$550 million in fees for their work on Anthropic’s IPO.

“We are impressed by the wealth creation this company is generating, in a matter of a few years and with reasonable free cash flow burn,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital.

“To get exposed to AI though, we tend to favour more diversified businesses, and in any case we would like to see the post IPO volatility fade before engaging further.”

Anthropic won over investors with a focus on enterprise customers, propelling its run-rate revenue — a measure annualised from a shorter period — to US$81 billion as of Oct 31, up US$10 billion from the end of September, its regulatory filings show.

Claude Code, the company’s coding agent for software developers, is widely adopted in the industry and has even been used by Nasa engineers, the filing shows. Anthropic has more than 11,900 customers delivering US$100,000 of revenue each on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of September, up from about 1,500 in 2025.

Investors considering taking stakes may decide to wait out the market turmoil first. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, spiked to more than 29 on Friday morning, well above the level where companies typically consider the market welcoming to IPOs.

“We would look at buying in the open market if the stock get close or even below the IPO price,” said Olivier David, a fund manager at Vega IS.

Anthropic’s listing joins companies linked to AI that have pushed US IPO volume to an all-time high. Including Anthropic, first time stock sales raised US$258 billion this year, beating 2021’s US$195 billion haul, excluding financial vehicles such as blank-cheque firms, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“What we saw yesterday was real excitement around a big deal getting done,” said Ann Miletti, head of equity investments at Allspring Global Investments. “That demand is a positive. It doesn’t take away the fear or the worry that we don’t know what we don’t know about AI, and the biggest question in investors’ minds is what are the returns?” BLOOMBERG