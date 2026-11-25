For fiscal 2027, Dell now expects revenue of US$202 billion, above its prior target of US$192 billion

Dell has benefited from the generative AI boom, as more businesses and cloud providers buy Dell’s AI servers. PHOTO: REUTERS

DELL Technologies on Tuesday (Nov 24) raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the third time this year after record quarterly results, fuelled by soaring enterprise demand for AI infrastructure.

Shares of Dell were up about 5 per cent in extended trading after the company’s board also approved an additional US$25 billion share repurchase plan.

The Texas-based company has been benefiting from the generative AI boom, as more businesses and cloud providers are buying Dell’s AI servers, which are powered by Nvidia chips, to run complex AI workloads and autonomous agents.

For fiscal 2027, Dell now expects revenue of US$202 billion, above its prior target of US$192 billion and Wall Street expectations of US$194.48 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company also raised its annual AI-optimised server revenue forecast to US$78 billion from US$74 billion and its adjusted earnings per share estimate to US$29.68 from US$25.50.

Rival PC maker HP on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$16 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$15.42 billion, driven by AI-powered device shipments and commercial PC demand.

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Dell, meanwhile, reported slower growth in its PC business as customers prioritised spending on servers and storage. Its PC unit revenue rose 3 per cent to US$12.89 billion in the third quarter ended Oct 30, compared with 20 per cent growth in the previous three months.

Both Dell and HP warned of continued memory cost pressures, with Dell expecting the memory chip shortage to continue into 2027.

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, which houses its server and storage operations, largely drove the gains in the company’s profit and growth, with revenue from the segment nearly tripling to US$41.97 billion in the third quarter.

Enterprises are “buying more compute to accommodate growing workloads, refreshing their installed base and modernising their data centres to free up power and space to be positioned for the AI era,” said Jeff Clarke, Dell’s chief operating officer.

Dell’s record third-quarter revenue of US$54.94 billion exceeded analysts’ average estimate of US$49.32 billion. Its adjusted EPS of US$9.45 also topped estimates of US$6.59.

Clarke said demand continues to accelerate and broaden globally, with more than 7,500 customers deploying Dell AI Factories, a bundle that combines servers, storage, networking and software to help businesses build and run AI models.

Dell ended the third quarter with a record US$132.3 billion in AI server backlog after logging US$60.2 billion in new orders during the period. REUTERS