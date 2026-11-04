Hong Kong deal boom slows with most IPOs abandoned since 2008

About one in four deals didn’t reach completion this year

Dealmaking has slowed in the past three months as investors became more cautious. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

HONG Kong’s two-year fundraising boom is slowing, with the rate of abandoned stock listings spiking to the highest since the global financial crisis.

In 2026, about one in four deals didn’t reach completion, the most since the 2008 meltdown pushed the rate to four in 10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Several companies, including robotics firm Changzhou Microintelligence and software developer Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information, recently pulled deals that had already launched.

A wave of fundraising by mostly Chinese companies along the artificial intelligence supply chain has pushed Hong Kong listings proceeds above US$50 billion in 2026 for just the third time in history.

But dealmaking has slowed in the past three months as investors turned more cautious toward AI bets, stocks struggled, and the city’s regulator stepped up a crackdown on suspected market distortions.

“Hong Kong’s IPO window is not closing — smaller mainland issuers are simply discovering that a discounted H-share sale can raise too little capital to justify the dilution, fees and liquidity risk,” said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “Global capital crowds into larger, more liquid companies with visible earnings and a credible international story.”

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Companies completed 17 debuts in August-October, the fewest for a three-month period since February-April 2025, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Even the listings that proceeded showed signs of strain: Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing, which had the city’s 10th billion-dollar deal of the year, cut raised less than half of what it had sought earlier.

In total, at least 78 companies have postponed, withdrawn or allowed to lapse listing plans since the start of 2026, compared with about three per year for the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investment firm GLP deferred its plan for an IPO to raise about US$2 billion to next year, IFR reported. Forms Syntron, which sought to raise around US$120 million postponed its the listing because of factors including “prevailing market conditions.” Changzhou Microintelligence cited the same rationale for halting a US$102 million deal.

Marquee deals are also impacted. A potential US$2 billion IPO of Baidu’s AI chip unit Kunlunxin may now slip into next year, people familiar with the matter have said.

Syngenta Group’s listing is also reportedly likely to be completed in 2027. The company confidentially filed for an offering to raise about US$5 billion, Bloomberg has reported.

Some of the slowdown may be attributed to the relentless pace of dealmaking in the past two years, with US$88 billion raised by listings since the start of 2025, the most since 2020-21.

Global events like the US midterm elections and Anthropic PBC’s blockbuster offering are also having an impact on the deal flow, according to Aloke Gupte, the co-head of equity capital markets at Citigroup, which led global IPO underwriting this year through the end of September.

Chinese authorities are also keeping a close eye on the deal flow as the stock market struggles. Beijing is tightening scrutiny of publicly traded companies spinning off units for separate listings, people familiar with the matter have said.

But the global trend has been similar to what Hong Kong has experienced. Higher rates, geopolitical uncertainty and some high-profile IPOs showing strains particularly in the data center industry have turned investors increasingly discerning.

In the US, companies including smart-ring maker Oura and Bamboo Insurance Services postponed their share sale plans. Investor caution was also evident in Australia, where Nvidia-backed data centre operator Firmus Grid abandoned an up to US$5.5 billion IPO after funds balked at its valuation.

New issuance now requires both scale and a clear offshore funding need, while marginal candidates must reprice, line up stronger cornerstone investors or remain onshore, said Duhra at Janus Henderson.

The task has become more difficult as a struggling stock market saps risk appetite, with the Hang Seng Index falling 8.2 per cent this year on concerns over rising tech financing costs and the strength of Beijing’s policy support.

“The issuers know the market is changing rapidly – so they have to grab a good window,” said Angela Cheng, chief macro strategist at CGS International Holdings, who has been meeting companies that have been seeking to raise capital via Hong Kong listings.

“The secondary market’s performance, which will transfer directly to the valuation if this company is thinking about IPO – they know this is not the best time.”

Part of the increase may reflect a rule change the Hong Kong exchange introduced in August that extended the validity of IPO applications to 12 months from six months, giving issuers more flexibility to delay listings rather than refile.

At the same time, the city’s markets watchdog has intensified scrutiny of deal quality and warned market participants against practices that could artificially inflate demand, with violations potentially carrying hefty fines and, in the most serious cases, criminal penalties.

Tegulators have been ramping up scrutiny of the city’s booming listings to address suspected market distortions. One of the concerns they recently highlighted is the overreliance on deal-related networks and intermediaries. The Securities and Futures Commission last month announced one of the most sweeping enforcement actions in Hong Kong’s history.

The watchdog suspended a share, while it also issued restriction notices to 31 brokers, prohibiting them from dealing with or processing assets relating to two syndicates on three listings.

The deal flow in Hong Kong was also slowed by more Chinese companies ditching share sale plans than any time in at least a decade. Among those that were only disclosed through filings with onshore exchanges or abandoned early in the HKEX process, at least 14 such companies have now pulled out, including 12 listed on the mainland.

Unisplendour Corp was among the more prominent names, scrapping its H-share plan in February, saying the decision reflected its strategic development plans and consideration of shareholder interests.

Zhejiang Zhongjian Technology became the latest, following similar moves by COL Global and BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology last month. Other companies that recently abandoned share sales include Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping, Three Squirrels and Hand Enterprise Solutions – all three already listed on the mainland.

Ultimately, regulatory clearance from the China Securities Regulatory Commission remains the key hurdle, as a flood of mainland-listed companies pursuing Hong Kong share sales has stretched the IPO pipeline.

“Prior to 2025, there were usually a handful of A-share companies applying to list in Hong Kong each year. But in the past 18 months, more than 100 A-share companies have applied or announced their plan to list in Hong Kong, all looking to raise capital at the same time,” said Richard Wang, a partner and head of China equity capital markets at the law firm Freshfields.

“Going forward, the US interest rate hike may have an impact on the path for new listings.” BLOOMBERG