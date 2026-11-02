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Anthropic’s quarterly loss shrinks, revenue jumps ahead of blockbuster IPO

Revenue is up more than 40% from Q2, at almost US$17 billion

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Published Mon, Nov 2, 2026 · 11:30 PM
    • Some current and prospective investors are valuing Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion.
    • Some current and prospective investors are valuing Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Anthropic’s net loss narrowed sharply in the third quarter as revenue jumped, an amended initial public offering filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday (Nov 2).

    The artificial intelligence company’s net loss fell to US$23.29 billion in the three months ended Sep 30 from US$66.3 billion in Q2, while revenue rose to US$16.96 billion from US$11.56 billion.

    Anthropic filed to go public last week, setting the stage for what could be the biggest IPO on record, as investors scrutinise the vast sums being poured into AI infrastructure.

    Some current and prospective investors are valuing Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion, down from roughly US$2 trillion, after the AI startup disclosed financial details at a recent investor event, Reuters reported previously.

    The amended prospectus gives investors a fresh look at Anthropic’s finances as the San Francisco-based company moves closer to its highly anticipated IPO, seen as a crucial test of investor appetite for AI companies.

    Anthropic posted an operating loss of US$567 million in Q3, compared with operating income of US$974 million in Q2.

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    It had about US$895.4 billion in spending commitments related to computing deals with partners including Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, ranking among the largest AI infrastructure commitments on record.

    Amazon shares jumped 4 per cent, while Alphabet rose 2.1 per cent.

    Anthropic’s listing plans come despite a broader lull in the IPO market, as soaring bond yields and expectations of further interest-rate hikes have made investors more cautious.

    The AI sector is particularly vulnerable as the debt-fuelled boom raises questions about whether investors will continue funding the industry’s massive capital needs amid higher borrowing costs. REUTERS

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