The trade entry details match a real block trade at the same time and price

An overnight bounce in stocks erupted into a surge after Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO recharged artificial-intelligence bets. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

REDDIT user Outrageous-Voice1459 made a lot of money on Monday.

The trader made US$376,900 in profit on US$19,000 worth of Nvidia call options bought on Friday. But Outrageous-Voice1459’s winnings pale in comparison to that of institutional traders who had been positioning for a rebound in the chip giant’s shares, even as the stock price kept sinking.

With shares dropping 39 per cent this month through Friday, some option traders had moved bullish positions to lower strike prices, paying a premium for the chance to profit more quickly on a recovery.

Others bought tens of thousands of calls and call spreads to bet on higher prices by early next year. Still others sold put options, willing to purchase shares in case of a deeper slide in Nvidia’s stock.

The massive spike in shares after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer on Monday morning finally rewarded the traders looking for a rebound.

That included a buyer on Friday of January-expiry US$160 calls, who sold half of their position to secure a US$23.8 million gain with the stock surging 31 per cent to US$165.05.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Between irreverent memes and satirical AI videos of Nvidia’s Huang, Outrageous-Voice1459 posted screenshots of his brokerage account on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets, saying he had made made “10x my years salary in one trade.” The trade entry details match a real block trade at the same time and price on an electronic options exchange.

“SOLD AT OPEN. THANK YOU JENSEN,” wrote the Reddit user.

Another purported trade caused a stir on social media for being suspiciously well timed — a block of US$160 calls expiring on Monday supposedly sold at a vast profit. But an examination of the options tape from that day shows no trace of such a trade.

“There seems to be no confirmation this trade actually happened,” said Daniel Roos, co-founder of options research provider VolSignals. “Even if it did, this type of order flow is completely typical at extremes when the index or high-interest names are moving like this.”

Just as institutional traders started to position for a rebound on the way down, after the spike in shares on Monday some large bets were placed to hedge against a renewed slide. BLOOMBERG